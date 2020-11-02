Happy Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan’s Romantic Dialogues that proves he is the Ultimate King of Romance

Advtg.

The Badshah of Bollywood and prince charming for all the ladies out there, he is called a king of romance. No other actor in Bollywood can matchup his aura while doing a romance he is ‘Shahrukh Khan’.

Shahrukh Khan has his own style of romance. His signature style ‘Arms open pose’ is pretty famous among people while expressing their love.

Also Read: Dialogues from the Blockbuster ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’

Advtg.

For anyone who has grown up in the nineties, Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic dialogues with his arms wide spread is undoubtedly the best possible way to express one’s love.

For more than 25 years, the man has stayed in the hearts and minds of millions of Indians. It is a reflection of the strength of his personality and an enduring bond between a performer and his admirers.

Shah Rukh Khan has given us some great characters on screen, which in turn has given us some of Bollywood’s most romantic dialogues. On his 55th birthday, We get you SRK’s romantic dialogues that prove he is indeed the King of Romance.

“Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki koshish ki hai. Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho, toh poori kaynath tumhein usse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai…“ – Om Shanti Om

“Teri aankhon ki namkeen mastiyaan, Teri hansi ki beparwah gustaakhiyaan, Teri zulfon ki lehraati angdaaiyaan, Nahin bhoolunga main, Jab tak hai jaan, Jab tak hai jaan…” – Jab Tak Hai Jaan

“Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai… aur pyaar bhi ek baar hota hai” – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

“Pyaar dosti hai. Agar woh meri sabse achi dost nahi ban sakti toh main usse kabhi pyaar kar hi nahi sakta. Kyunki dosti bina toh pyaar hota hi nahi.” – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

“Agar kahi kabhi bhi koi dost ki zarrorat pade toh bas itna yaad rakhna ki sarhad paar ek aisa shaks hai jo aap ke liye apni jaan bhi de dega.“ – Veer Zaara

“Mohabbat bhi zindagi ki tarah hoti hai … har mod aasaan nahi hota, har mod par khushi nahi hoti … par jab hum zindagi ka saath nahi chhodte … phir mohabbat ka saath kyun chhodein” – Mohabbatein

“Pyar toh bahut log karte hai … lekin mere jaisa pyar koi nahi kar sakta kyun ki kisi ke paas tum joh nahi ho” – Kal Ho Naa Ho

“Pyar ka karobaar toh bahut baar kiya hai, magar pyar sirf ek baar” – Devdas

“Dil toh har kisi ke paas hota hai, lekin sab Dilwale nahi hote” – Diwale

“Rishtey sirf khoon se nahi hote… mohabbat se bhi bante hai” – My Name is Khan