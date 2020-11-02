The latest episode of the show saw Kamya Punjabi as the guest, a powerful contestant from Bigg Boss Season 7, one well known for never holding back from presenting her point of view and standing up for herself.
Shehnaaz Gill enters the Bigg Boss 14 house and interacts with Salman while reminiscing about the good old days. Shehnaaz also decides to play cupid in the house and plays a ‘Prem ka Game’ with Eijaz and Pavitra!
The Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been renamed Laxmii, following suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The decision was taken by Akshay along with co-producers Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor on Thursday.
Happy Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan’s Romantic Dialogues that proves he is the Ultimate King of Romance
Shah Rukh Khan has given us some great characters on screen, which in turn has given us some of Bollywood's most romantic dialogues. On his 55th birthday, We get you SRK's romantic dialogues that prove he is indeed the King of Romance.
For anyone who has grown up in the nineties, Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic dialogues with his arms wide spread is undoubtedly the best possible way to express one’s love.
For more than 25 years, the man has stayed in the hearts and minds of millions of Indians. It is a reflection of the strength of his personality and an enduring bond between a performer and his admirers.
Shah Rukh Khan has given us some great characters on screen, which in turn has given us some of Bollywood’s most romantic dialogues. On his 55th birthday,We get you SRK’s romantic dialogues that prove he is indeed the King of Romance.