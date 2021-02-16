ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Dialogues

Roohi Dialogues: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in quirky horror comedy

The dialogues are funny and interesting as it is horror comedy. Check out Roohi Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
The first look posters of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Roohi are out and hint at a quirky horror comedy.

While Rajkummar and co-star Varun Sharma are seen as grooms on the poster, Janhvi looks like a ghost bride. The posters go with the tagline: Mard Ko Zyada Dard Hoga.

Both Janhvi and Rajkummar had earlier shared a teaser of the story and captioned it, “Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai! #MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March.”

Roohi is the horror-comedy directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, Dinesh Vijan produces the film under his home banner Maddock Films. 

Check out Roohi posters below:

Roohi is set in a fictional town of North India. The film revolves around two small-town boys Bhaura and Kattanni who are stuck in a forest with Roohi. But there’s an insidious spirit following them with feet turned backwards.

“Main totla nahi hoon main bas ta ko ta bolta hai” – Rajkummar Rao
Khauf naak saaya hai kuch karna padega” – Rajkummar Rao
“Hum non-veg nahi khaate” – Janhvi Kapoor
“Sirf apne baare mein mat socho …jo khati non-veg woh khagi non-veg” – Varun Sharma
“Yeh Bluetooth kaha se chal raha hai booth ka?” – Rajkummar Rao
“Lady hulk ho ri je ….Two in one” – Rajkummar Rao
“Muje toh mohabbat ho ri bhai agar je bhi muje love you too karti naa toh palat kar jaroor dekhegi” – Varun Sharma
LATEST UPDATES

