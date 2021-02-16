Roohi Dialogues: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in quirky horror comedy

The first look posters of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Roohi are out and hint at a quirky horror comedy.
While Rajkummar and co-star Varun Sharma are seen as grooms on the poster, Janhvi looks like a ghost bride. The posters go with the tagline: Mard Ko Zyada Dard Hoga.
Both Janhvi and Rajkummar had earlier shared a teaser of the story and captioned it, “Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai! #MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March.”
Roohi is the horror-comedy directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, Dinesh Vijan produces the film under his home banner Maddock Films.
Check out Roohi posters below:
Roohi is set in a fictional town of North India. The film revolves around two small-town boys Bhaura and Kattanni who are stuck in a forest with Roohi. But there’s an insidious spirit following them with feet turned backwards.