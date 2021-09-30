Sardar Udham Dialogues: Vicky Kaushal’s powerful dialogues as a revolutionary

- Advertisement -

Vicky Kaushal’s filmography includes a bunch of critically acclaimed patriotic roles and he is about to add one more to the list. Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming movie.

Sardar Udham Singh, which showcased a rather unique way of introducing the film’s theme. The Sardar Udham Singh teaser is sans any dialogue, shows the making of a false passport and ends with the sound of gun-shots, echoing the film’s storyline.

The trailer shows Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham Singh who was the revolutionary, assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in 1940 in Westminster, London. In 1919, Michael O’Dwyer, then the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, sent troops to Jallianwala Bagh where they fired on a gathering of unarmed protestors. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre deeply impacted the young Udham Singh who shot Michael O’Dwyer two decades later and was hanged for murder. It was a bloodbath! Only 20-years-old at the time, Udham Singh, was deeply scarred by this massacre.

In 1931, Udham escaped from India and made his way into the mountains of Afghanistan, eventually reaching London via the sea in 1933-34. In London, he spent the most decisive 6 years of his life, to re-ignite the revolution begun by his guru, Bhagat Singh, waiting patiently, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, to kill the man at the helm of affairs in Punjab, Michael O’Dwyer. And in that single minded pursuit, gladly sacrificed his life.

Produced by Rising Sun Films and backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Sardar Udham releases on October 16.

We have powerful dialogues from the trailer of Sardar Udham as Vicky Kaushal plays a revolutionary. Check out Sardar Udham Dialogues below:

“I see death No sleep, in years” – Vicky Kaushal

“I fight different way” – Vicky Kaushal

“Agar humne yaha London mein British ke heart mein kuch kar diya toh humara message pure world tak jaayega” – Vicky Kaushal

“Revolution is a dangerous game”

“Murder ko protest maanega..yaa protest ko murder maanega aapka British Law” – Vicky Kaushal

“Tell people that I was a revolutionary” – Vicky Kaushal