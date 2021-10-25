Satyameva Jayate 2 Dialogues: John Abraham’s patriotic dialogues in a triple powerful role

- Advertisement -

Fans eagerly wait for Bollywood superstar John Abraham’s film. With the opening of the theatres, John is also going to release his movie Satyamev Jayate 2.

Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen in the lead role alongside John in the movie. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 25. A new poster of the movie has been released today. Which depicts the look of Divya Khosla Kumar. Divya is wearing a white suit in the poster and holds an axe in her hand.

- Advertisement -

Announcing the news, the makers wrote, “Do Takke Ki Jaan lene 56 inch ka JIGARAA nahi, 56 inch ka HATHODA chaahiye! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing on 26th November 2021”

Satyameva Jayate 2 revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. It stars John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai, Anup Soni and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar’s T-Series and Madhu Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, and Nikhil Advani’s Emmy Entertainment.