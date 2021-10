Satyameva Jayate 2 Dialogues: John Abraham’s patriotic dialogues in a triple powerful role

- Advertisement -

Fans eagerly wait for Bollywood superstar John Abraham’s film. With the opening of the theatres, John is also going to release his movie Satyamev Jayate 2.

Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen in the lead role alongside John in the movie. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 25. A new poster of the movie has been released today. Which depicts the look of Divya Khosla Kumar. Divya is wearing a white suit in the poster and holds an axe in her hand.

Announcing the news, the makers wrote, “Do Takke Ki Jaan lene 56 inch ka JIGARAA nahi, 56 inch ka HATHODA chaahiye! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing on 26th November 2021”

Satyameva Jayate 2 revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. It stars John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai, Anup Soni and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar’s T-Series and Madhu Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, and Nikhil Advani’s Emmy Entertainment.

We have some patriotic dialogues from the trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Anup Soni and Sahil Vaid. Check out Satyameva Jayate 2 Dialogues below:

“Police chahati hai meri kalaai ka naap hathkadi ke liye …Jhalaad chahata hai mere gale ka naap faasi ke liye aur beimaan darta hai sunke mere jigre ka naap 56 inch” – John Abraham

“Yaha aisi Maa..ye hai jo tum jaise beton ko janm deti hain…jo hamesha sachaai ke liye ladte hain…haarte hai chahe kuch bhi ho jaaye tutthe nahi” – Divya Khosla Kumar

“Toofan ko rokne ke liye chattan ki jaroraat padti hain”

“Do Takke Ki Jaan lene 56 inch ka JIGARAA nahi, 56 kilo ka HATHODA chahiye” – John Abraham

“Har ghunegaar ko aisi maut marunga ki agle janam mein maa ki kok se toh kya baap ki top se nikalne se bhi darega” – John Abraham

“Yaad rakh tuje pakadne gyarah nahi issi mulk ki police kaafi hain” – John Abraham

“Jiss desh ki maiyaa Ganga hai waha khoon bhi tiranga hain” – John Abraham

“Mera Funda Dandi nahi hain mera Funda Danda hain” – John Abraham

“Gandhiji ki hamesha Jai Ho lekin Bhagat Singh mera banda hain” – John Abraham

“Duniya ek Kurukshetra ka maidaan hain….jaha har modh pe duniya dono bhaiyon ko ladwaneki koshish karegi …Tum dono aapas mein ladoge toh dushman hamesha jeetega” – John Abraham

“Tann, Mann, Dhann se badhkar Jann, Gann, Mann” – John Abraham