Shershaah Dialogues: Sidharth Malhotra as Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra giving us patriotic dialogues

The trailer of the nationalistic film Shershaah was launched on July 26. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah received immense support from everyone and was applauded by the audience..
Shershaah is the true story of a PVC awardee brave Indian soldier – Capt. Vikram Batra, his courage remains eternal and his memory indelible in the Indian psyche. His contributions count as blessings in India’s win over the enemy in the Kargil War of 1999.
Captain Batra, whose code-name was Shershaah, fought till his last breath, which contributed immensely to India finally winning the Kargil War in 1999. The trailer was launched ahead of Kargil Divas on July 26. The dialogue from the movie “If you are a fauji then you live by chance, love by choice and fight by profession” gives immense strength
The film, presented jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Amazon Prime Video India, will release on August 12, ahead of the country’s Independence Day.