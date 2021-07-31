Shershaah Dialogues: Sidharth Malhotra as Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra giving us patriotic dialogues

Adv.

The trailer of the nationalistic film Shershaah was launched on July 26. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah received immense support from everyone and was applauded by the audience..

Shershaah is the true story of a PVC awardee brave Indian soldier – Capt. Vikram Batra, his courage remains eternal and his memory indelible in the Indian psyche. His contributions count as blessings in India’s win over the enemy in the Kargil War of 1999.

Captain Batra, whose code-name was Shershaah, fought till his last breath, which contributed immensely to India finally winning the Kargil War in 1999. The trailer was launched ahead of Kargil Divas on July 26. The dialogue from the movie “If you are a fauji then you live by chance, love by choice and fight by profession” gives immense strength

The film, presented jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Amazon Prime Video India, will release on August 12, ahead of the country’s Independence Day.

We have list of patriotic dialogues of Sidharth Malhotra from the trailer of Shershaah below:

“Ek fauji ke roothbe se badha koi aur roothba nahi hota…Vardi ki shaan se badhi koi shaan nahi hoti …aur apne desh se badha koi dharam nahi hota” – Sidharth Malhotra

“Ek jagah jitni khoobsurat dikhti hai naa use kahi jyada khatarnaak hai“

“Har fauji ka sapna hota hai ki kam se kam ek baar war mein jaane ka mauka mile” – Sidharth Malhotra

“Oye fikkar naa kar jaani..main Tiranga lehrake aaunga nahi toh usme lipatke aaunga lekin aaunga zaroor” – Sidharth Malhotra

“Agli baar lautega naa toh bas mere liye aana” – Kiara Advani

“If you are a fauji then you live by chance, love by choice and fight by profession” – Sidharth Malhotra

“Kuch bhi ho jaaye Tiranga hum hi lehrayenge” – Sidharth Malhotra

“Yeh Dil Maange More, Sir”- – Sidharth Malhotra