Sooryavanshi Dialogues: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as Avengers of Cop universe

Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, with cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, and co-starring Katrina Kaif, was announced to hit theatres on March 24, 2020. Due to coronavirus pandemic the theatres were close and this needed a cinema opening so the makers waited for 2 years.

Sooryavanshi is currently gearing up for the Diwali release of their much anticipated action film.

All three stars Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer are dressed in police uniform to bring alive their cop avatars of Veer Sooryavanshi, Bajirao Singham (in the ‘Singham series), and ‘Simmba’ respectively.

While Akshay faces the camera in the snapshot, Ranveer and Ajay have their backs to the camera.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe that began with Ajay Devgn’s Singham in 2011. The latest actioner features cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer even invited fans to theatres to watch Sooryavanshi in a video.

The film is finally releasing in the theaters on November 5.

We have powerful dialogues of Akshay Kumar as Mumbai police from Sooryavanshi. Check out Sooryavanshi Dialogues below:

“Mumbai police passport pe religion dekhkar Goli nahi chalati…Criminal record dekhkar thokti hain” – Akshay Kumar

“Abhi unka waqt aaya nahi…jab waqt aayega tumhe unko dhundne ki jaroorat nahi padegi” – Abhimanyu Singh

“Tuje dhund liya tere baaki saathiyon ko bhi dhund lenge” – Akshay Kumar

“Hindustan ne meri kismat badli..ab main Hindustan ki kismat badal doonga” – Jackie Shroff

“Shehar mein aur bhi police officers apna kaam kar rahe hai lekin koi bhi duty ke liye apne bachche jaan khatre main nahi daalta” – Katrina Kaif

“Soorya woh log kab aayenge yeh main nahi jaanta par woh aayenge jaroor” – Jaaved Jaaferi

“Iss baar aayenge naa toh dekh lenge saalon ko” – Akshay Kumar

“Yeh kaam ek hi kaminaa kar sakta hain” – Akshay Kumar

“Jiss goli se tu marega uske upar aisa bade mein likha hoyenga ‘Made in India’ – Akshay Kumar

“Akka public ko malun hain kon aane wala..tere ko nahi malun?” – Ranveer Singh

“Gaadi aisa hamesha ghumake kyun aata hain?” – Akshay Kumar

“Aur tu har baar helicopter pe kyun latakta hain?” – Ajay Devgn

“Haan kiska jyada bada hain …entry ko koi farak nahi padta hain chalo abhi..” – Ranveer Singh

“Aap jaante hai yeh kon? Naem Khan….30 saal imaandari se police ki duty ki hain inhone…. aur ab inka beta Abbas…. hamare Anti Terrorism Squad ka ek honhar officer hain…..Yeh hain Hindustan ke Musalmaan” – Akshay Kumar