Sooryavanshi Dialogues: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as Avengers of Cop universe

Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, with cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, and co-starring Katrina Kaif, was announced to hit theatres on March 24, 2020. Due to coronavirus pandemic the theatres were close and this needed a cinema opening so the makers waited for 2 years.
Sooryavanshi is currently gearing up for the Diwali release of their much anticipated action film.
All three stars Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer are dressed in police uniform to bring alive their cop avatars of Veer Sooryavanshi, Bajirao Singham (in the ‘Singham series), and ‘Simmba’ respectively.
While Akshay faces the camera in the snapshot, Ranveer and Ajay have their backs to the camera.
Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe that began with Ajay Devgn’s Singham in 2011. The latest actioner features cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer even invited fans to theatres to watch Sooryavanshi in a video.
The film is finally releasing in the theaters on November 5.