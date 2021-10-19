Special OPS 1.5 Dialogues: Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak and Aftab Shivdasani in an action packed thriller series

- Advertisement -

Disney+Hotstar has officially released the trailer of Special OPS 1.5 The series stars Kay Kay Menon in the lead, and it comes after the super success of the espionage thriller, Special Ops.

Neeraj Pandey, director, wants to expand the Special Ops universe with Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, a gripping backstory of Kay Kay’s character. How Himmat Singh became Himmat Singh is the main cruz of the story.

The series shows a gripping backstory of the intrepid R&AW agent, Himmat Singh. In the last season, Himmat Singh’s story had managed to capture the audience, and with the sequel, the viewers will be taken back to where it all began.

- Advertisement -

Kay Kay Menon reprises the role of Himmat Singh, while Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Vijay Vikram Singh, Santanu Ghatak will be seen playing pivotal roles in this series.

Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from November 12.

- Advertisement -

We are some powerful dialogues of Special OPS 1.5 below:

“Himmat Singh…Himmat Singh kaise bana yeh bahut interesting story hai sir” – Vinay Pathak

“I don’t need a rookie to tell me how to run my shop”

“Its sad that officers like you have to suffer because of politics“

“That doesn’t hurt, Ma’am.. Its hurts when the country suffers because of politics” – Kay Kay Menon

“Jab aag lagti hai toh aap fire department mein hi phone karenge naa janaab” – Vinay Pathak

“Meri maut bankar aaye ho at the least you can tell me your name”