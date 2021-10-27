Tadap Dialogues: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s incredible love saga

- Advertisement -

Tadap is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The film stars debutant Ahan Shetty – Suniel Shetty’s son, along with Student Of The Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria. While fans of the actors are waiting for the film’s release, the makers recently dropped the release date of its trailer. Tara Sutaria also introduced Ahan Shetty’s character and teased his first look from the upcoming film.

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty introduced each other’s characters from their upcoming film Tadap. Ahan Shetty unveiled the leading lady Tara Sutaria’s first look from the film.

The trailer shows Ishana (Ahan Shetty) meets foreign returned Ramisa (Tara Sutaria). As their passionate romance brews, Ishana falls madly in love with her, but things turn out differently. What seemed to be a straightforward relationship gets hit by the most unexpected storm. Nothing seems to be going right for the star crossed lovers.

When things seem almost overwhelming in their finality, Ishana has one more draconian hurdle thrown his way. How he copes with it forms the soul of this incredible love story.

Ahan Shetty announced the film will hit the theatres on December 3, 2021. Watch Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap- An Incredible Love Story. 3rd December 2021 in cinemas near you!”. The film is directed by Milan Luthria.