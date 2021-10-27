HomeBollywoodDialogues

Tadap Dialogues: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s incredible love saga

We have some romantic dialogues from the trailer of Tadap. Check out Tadap Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Tadap is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The film stars debutant Ahan Shetty – Suniel Shetty’s son, along with Student Of The Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria. While fans of the actors are waiting for the film’s release, the makers recently dropped the release date of its trailer. Tara Sutaria also introduced Ahan Shetty’s character and teased his first look from the upcoming film. 

The trailer shows Ishana (Ahan Shetty) meets foreign returned Ramisa (Tara Sutaria). As their passionate romance brews, Ishana falls madly in love with her, but things turn out differently. What seemed to be a straightforward relationship gets hit by the most unexpected storm. Nothing seems to be going right for the star crossed lovers.

When things seem almost overwhelming in their finality, Ishana has one more draconian hurdle thrown his way. How he copes with it forms the soul of this incredible love story.

Ahan Shetty announced the film will hit the theatres on December 3, 2021. Watch  Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap- An Incredible Love Story. 3rd December 2021 in cinemas near you!”. The film is directed by Milan Luthria.

Jo hoon tumhare saamne hi hoon
“Jo hoon tumhare saamne hi hoon” – Ahan Shetty
Jo dikh nahi raha hai woh batao …jo aajtak dil mein rakha hai woh bolo
“Jo dikh nahi raha hai woh batao …jo aajtak dil mein rakha hai woh bolo” – Tara Sutaria
Muje uss Ishana ko jaana hain jisse koi nahi jaanta
“Muje uss Ishana ko jaana hain jisse koi nahi jaanta” – Tara Sutaria
Bina kisiko jaane samje unka dil jeetna difficult hain but not impossible
“Bina kisiko jaane samje unka dil jeetna difficult hain but not impossible” – Tara Sutaria
Mooh nahi khologe toh pata kaise chalega
“Mooh nahi khologe toh pata kaise chalega?” – Ahan Shetty
Achaa hua tumne bula liya main Tadap raha tha tumse milne ke liye
“Achaa hua tumne bula liya main Tadap raha tha tumse milne ke liye” – Ahan Shetty
Mera beta hero tha aur hero hi rahega kya hua agar waqt ne usse villain bana diya
“Mera beta hero tha aur hero hi rahega….kya hua agar waqt ne usse villain bana diya” – Saurabh Shukla
Mohabbat mazhab hoti hai mere liye ab haath jodu yaa uthao fark nahi padta
“Mohabbat mazhab hoti hai mere liye…ab haath jodu yaa uthao fark nahi padta” – Ahan Shetty
Pyaar ki dhadak beti ne suni thi.. Pyaar ki Tadap baap jhelega
“Pyaar ki dhadak beti ne suni thi.. Pyaar ki Tadap baap jhelega” – Ahan Shetty
