Bollywood Dialogues

Thalaivi Dialogues: Kangana Ranaut’s powerful dialogues

Kangana Ranaut's powerful dialogues from the trailer Thalaivi will inspire you. Check out Thalaivi Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
The much-awaited trailer of Jayalalithaa’s biopic titled Thalaivi, released today.

Ahead of the film’s trailer launch, the actress shared a few updates on the film in the form of a teaser of sorts and pictures from her body transformation journey. 

The trailer shows Kangana’s journey of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa from Cinema to Chief Minister. The superstar heroine, the queen of romance and the one who rose to power despite a patriarchal political system. The story we all know, the life story we don’t know.

Thalaivi brings to screen Jayalalithaa’s journey as a stellar actress which was followed by a powerful political career. Arvind Swami plays Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (MGR) in Thalaivi. The film will hit the screens on April 23 this year. Directed by Vijay and co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Abhi toh sirf pankh faylaaye hai udaan bharna abhi baaki hai
“Abhi toh sirf pankh faylaaye hai udaan bharna abhi baaki hai” – Kangana Ranaut
Madam Prime Minister if you give an arms to Tamil Nadu, it will give you back a pound
“Madam Prime Minister if you give an arms to Tamil Nadu, it will give you back a pound” – Kangana Ranaut
I also didn’t know North Indians can understand such good English
“I also didn’t know North Indians can understand such good English” – Kangana Ranaut
Aaj jiss tarah se tune mera bhari sabha mein mera apmaan kiya hai waisa hi cheer haran Kaurawon ne
“Aaj jiss tarah se tune mera bhari sabha mein mera apmaan kiya hai….waise hi cheer haran Kaurawon ne Draupadi ka kiya tha….woh Satta ki ladhayi bhi woh jeeti thi aur yeh satta ki ladhayi mein bhi main jeetungi….Kyunki Mahabharat ka dusra naam hai Jaya”Kangana Ranaut
Aapki jeet har aurat ki jeet hogi
“Aapki jeet har aurat ki jeet hogi”
Iss ladhayi mein hum gir sakte, zakhmi ho sakte hai magar peeche nahi hatt sakte
“Iss ladhayi mein hum gir sakte, zakhmi ho sakte hai magar peeche nahi hatt sakte” – Kangana Ranaut
Agar muje maa samjoge tumhe mere dil mein jagah milegi aur agar muje sirf ek aurat samjoge toh tumhe
“Agar muje maa samjoge tumhe mere dil mein jagah milegi aur agar muje sirf ek aurat samjoge toh tumhe….” – Kangana Ranaut
