Thalaivi Dialogues: Kangana Ranaut’s powerful dialogues

The much-awaited trailer of Jayalalithaa’s biopic titled Thalaivi, released today.
Ahead of the film’s trailer launch, the actress shared a few updates on the film in the form of a teaser of sorts and pictures from her body transformation journey.
The trailer shows Kangana’s journey of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa from Cinema to Chief Minister. The superstar heroine, the queen of romance and the one who rose to power despite a patriarchal political system. The story we all know, the life story we don’t know.
Thalaivi brings to screen Jayalalithaa’s journey as a stellar actress which was followed by a powerful political career. Arvind Swami plays Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (MGR) in Thalaivi. The film will hit the screens on April 23 this year. Directed by Vijay and co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yeLDPfCdFQ