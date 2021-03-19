ADVERTISEMENT
The Big Bull Dialogues: Abhishek Bachchan’s powerful dialogues

Abhishek Bachchan's powerful dialogues will keep you entertained. Check out The Big Bull Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
The Big Bull Dialogues
The Big Bull Dialogues Abhishek Bachchan’s powerful dialogues
The first trailer for Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull is out. Starring the actor as a relentless stock trader with dreams of becoming India’s richest man, the film is inspired by ‘true events’ of stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta’s life.

The trailer shows Abhishek plays stockbroker Hemant Shah. Last year, filmmaker Hansal Mehta had delivered web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The show was a grand success with critics and viewers alike.

The movie also features an ensemble cast including Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

The movie is all set to stream exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 8th April 2021.

Abhishek Bachchan’s powerful dialogues will keep you entertained. Check out The Big Bull Dialogues below:
Bhabhiji se daant nahi khaaye isliye
“Bhabhiji se daant nahi khaaye isliye” – Abhishek Bachchan
Tukka aane Daanv mein bahut fark hai
“Tukka aane Daanv mein bahut fark hai” – Abhishek Bachchan
Jab best quality ka milega tab piyunga
“Jab best quality ka milega tab piyunga” – Abhishek Bachchan
Aapka share itihaas banayega
“Aapka share itihaas banayega” – Abhishek Bachchan
Muje par kaatna aata hai ab tum girne ki aadat daal lo Hemant
“Muje par kaatna aata hai ab tum girne ki aadat daal lo.. Hemant” – Saurabh Shukla
Mere ideas ke liye muje Industrialists ki nahi political support ki jarurat hai
“Mere ideas ke liye muje Industrialists ki nahi political support ki jarurat hai” – Abhishek Bachchan
Agar government aur system ko muje pakadna hai toh unhe apni speed badhaye
“Agar government aur system ko muje pakadna hai toh unhe apni speed badhaye” – Abhishek Bachchan
Bhagwan se bhi jyada paise hai hamare paas
“Bhagwan se bhi jyada paise hai hamare paas” – Sohum Shah
Inn sabka yeh matlab hai ki its your word against the Prime Minister
“Inn sabka yeh matlab hai ki its your word against the Prime Minister” – Ileana D’Cruz
Tumhe toh sach pata hona chahiye India ka pehla billionaire main banunga
“Tumhe toh sach pata hona chahiye India ka pehla billionaire main banunga” – Abhishek Bachchan
