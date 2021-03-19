The Big Bull Dialogues: Abhishek Bachchan’s powerful dialogues

The first trailer for Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull is out. Starring the actor as a relentless stock trader with dreams of becoming India’s richest man, the film is inspired by ‘true events’ of stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta’s life.
The trailer shows Abhishek plays stockbroker Hemant Shah. Last year, filmmaker Hansal Mehta had delivered web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The show was a grand success with critics and viewers alike.
The movie also features an ensemble cast including Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.
The movie is all set to stream exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 8th April 2021.