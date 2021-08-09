The Empire Dialogues: Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea’s powerful war dialogues

- Advertisement -

Hotstar on Saturday debuted the first trailer for its upcoming period epic series, The Empire, based on the book Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North by Alex Rutherford. The eight-episode series traces the saga of emperor Babur, ‘from the valley of Ferghana to Samarkand and beyond’.

Kunal Kapoor makes his debut with the show, produced by Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment. Shot across India and Uzbekistan, The Empire is billed as ‘the biggest show ever created in India’.

- Advertisement -

The trailer shows the story of a king battling against enemies, fate, family, death and even himself, in search of his kingdom. It focuses on the rise and fall of Mughal Empire through generations from Babur to Aurangzeb. The story starts in Farghana where a young prince Babur is the heir to the king. Ousted at a young age he begins his campaign for the conquest of North India.

The trailer is giving us huge Game of Thrones, The Vikings, Bahubali vibes. Many fans are calling it as the Indian version of Game of Thrones. The visuals look grand and the sets look exquisite. We have never seen a show of such a scale on Indian OTT.

- Advertisement -

Also starring Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bambba and Rahul Dev, The Empire is slated for an August 27 release on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Empire premieres on August 27. It will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, and Marathi languages.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer of The Empire starring Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea and Shabana Azmi. Check out The Empire Dialogues below:

“Zindagi maut se kitna hi ladd le jeet toh aakhir maut ki hi hoti hai” – Kunal Kapoor

“Waqt ki taakat uss par baithne wale mein nahi hoti uss par baithane wale ki hoti hai”

“Ittefaq se kissi aur ke hisse ka aabra hamari kismat par baras gaya ho toh?” – Kunal Kapoor

“Aapne Samarkand ko nahi….Samarkand ne aapko chuna hai” – Rahul Dev

“Iss rihasat ke zarre zarre ki hifasat karna aapka farz hai” – Shabana Azmi

“Samarkand ko jiska khatra hai woh hai…Shaibani Khan” – Drashti Dhami

“Shaibani Khan ki dushmani uss hadh se shuru hoti hai jaha baaki sabki khatam ho jaati hai” – Dino Morea

“Hamare Khaandaan se badhkar hamari jaan nahi hai….Hamare logon se badhkar hamari jaan nahi hai” – Drashti Dhami