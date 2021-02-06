The Girl On The Train Dialogues: Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari in a murder mystery Netflix film

The much-awaited trailer of The Girl On The Train was finally released by Netflix. Featuring Parineeti Chopra in the nucleus of a murder mystery, the upcoming thriller film is directed by Bard of Blood fame Ribhu Dasgupta.
The Netflix original film showcases the life of Mira Kapoor, played by Parineeti Chopra, who is an alcoholic widow suffering from amnesia. Official adaptation of British writer Paula Hawkins’ 2015 debut novel of the same name.
She observes her daily during her train commutes. One day she goes missing and she is later found murdered. Mira is one of the suspects since she was in the area where this woman was killed. She can’t seem to have a recollection of what happened that night because she suffers from amnesia, a type of memory loss.
The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Kirti Kulhari in important roles. The psychological thriller will begin streaming on Netflix from February 26.