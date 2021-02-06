ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Dialogues

The Girl On The Train Dialogues: Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari in a murder mystery Netflix film

The dialogues of the psychological thriller are very interesting and give us goosebumps. Check out The Girl On The Train Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
The Girl On The Train Dialogues
The Girl On The Train Dialogues Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari in a murder mystery Netflix film
The much-awaited trailer of The Girl On The Train was finally released by Netflix. Featuring Parineeti Chopra in the nucleus of a murder mystery, the upcoming thriller film is directed by Bard of Blood fame Ribhu Dasgupta.

The Netflix original film showcases the life of Mira Kapoor, played by Parineeti Chopra, who is an alcoholic widow suffering from amnesia. Official adaptation of British writer Paula Hawkins’ 2015 debut novel of the same name.

She observes her daily during her train commutes. One day she goes missing and she is later found murdered. Mira is one of the suspects since she was in the area where this woman was killed. She can’t seem to have a recollection of what happened that night because she suffers from amnesia, a type of memory loss.

The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Kirti Kulhari in important roles. The psychological thriller will begin streaming on Netflix from February 26.

Main roz isse raste se jaati hoon aur usse mulakat hoti hai
“Main roz isse raste se jaati hoon aur usse mulakat hoti hai” – Parineeti Chopra
She is everything I lost
“She is everything I lost” – Parineeti Chopra
Kitna jhooth bolengi aap
“Kitna jhooth bolengi aap?” – Kirti Kulhari
Mera koi motive nahi hai murder karne ka
“Mera koi motive nahi hai murder karne ka” – Parineeti Chopra
Mere beete hui kal se kuch waqt kho sa gaya hai
“Mere beete hui kal se kuch waqt kho sa gaya hai” – Parineeti Chopra
Remember yaad karne ki koshish karo
“Remember…yaad karne ki koshish karo” – Kirti Kulhari
Muje yaad karna hi padega ki uss raat ko kya hua
“Muje yaad karna hi padega ki uss raat ko kya hua” – Parineeti Chopra
I need a phone, cash and a gun
“I need a phone, cash and a gun” – Parineeti Chopra
Muje apna past nahi badalna… I wanna change my present
“Muje apna past nahi badalna… I wanna change my present” – Aditi Rao Hydari
She had her secrets
“She had her secrets” – Kirti Kulhari
I have to remember
“I have to remember” – Parineeti Chopra
LATEST UPDATES

Glamsham.com - © 2021