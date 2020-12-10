Wishlist Dialogues Hina Khan’s inspiration and emotional dialogues

From films, to webshows, music videos and a special appearence in the Bigg Boss 14 house with which she created a huge rage, Hina has been on the go with back to back projects which have all been super successes!
The trailer of Hina Khan’s webfilm ‘Wishlist’ is finally out. It shows Shalini (Hina Khan) and Mohit (Jitendra Rai) are like every other couple; immersed in their work and spending long hours at their offices in the hope of having a brighter future but forgetting what it is to live in the moment and to enjoy each other’s company.
Their love story is dealt a tough hand by fate and when struck by a heart-breaking news, Mohit and Shalini are brought back together to achieve a long-lost ‘Wishlist’ of forgotten dreams – which they finally decide to live.
The cast includes Hina Khan, Jitendra Rai, Namita Lal, François d’Artemare, Monica Aggarwal, Dhruvin Sanghvi and Neelu Dogra