Bollywood Dialogues

Wishlist Dialogues: Hina Khan’s inspirational and emotional dialogues

We have some inspirational and emotional dialogues from Wishlist. Check out Hina Khan's Wishlist Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Wishlist Dialogues
Wishlist Dialogues Hina Khan’s inspiration and emotional dialogues
From films, to webshows, music videos and a special appearence in the Bigg Boss 14 house with which she created a huge rage, Hina has been on the go with back to back projects which have all been super successes!

The trailer of Hina Khan’s webfilm ‘Wishlist’ is finally out. It shows Shalini (Hina Khan) and Mohit (Jitendra Rai) are like every other couple; immersed in their work and spending long hours at their offices in the hope of having a brighter future but forgetting what it is to live in the moment and to enjoy each other’s company.

Their love story is dealt a tough hand by fate and when struck by a heart-breaking news, Mohit and Shalini are brought back together to achieve a long-lost ‘Wishlist’ of forgotten dreams – which they finally decide to live.

The cast includes Hina Khan, Jitendra Rai, Namita Lal, François d’Artemare, Monica Aggarwal, Dhruvin Sanghvi and Neelu Dogra

We have some inspirational and emotional dialogues from Wishlist. Check out Hina Khan's Wishlist Dialogues below:

Let’s live our wishlist
“Let’s live our wishlist” – Hina Khan
Tumhe pata hai life ki sabse badi sachchai kya hai? Puri zindagi hum yahi sikhne mein lagaa dete hai ki life jeeni kaisi hai aur usse jee nahi paate
“Tumhe pata hai life ki sabse badi sachchai kya hai? Puri zindagi hum yahi sikhne mein lagaa dete hai ki life jeeni kaisi hai aur usse jee nahi paate” – Hina Khan
Let’s promise each other one thing that we’ll live it to the fullest
“Let’s promise each other one thing that we’ll live it to the fullest” – Hina Khan
Hume bimaari nahi maarti hum apne aapko khud maarte hai
“Hume bimaari nahi maarti hum apne aapko khud maarte hai” – Hina Khan
Life hume sab kuch sikhati hai bas ek cheez nahi sikhati khushi khushi marna
“Life hume sab kuch sikhati hai…bas ek cheez nahi sikhati khushi khushi marna” – Hina Khan
