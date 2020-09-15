From Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara these Bollywood Dialogues that give you major travel goals

Udta hi phiroon in hawaon mein kahin….Ya main jhool jaoon in ghataon mein kahin…Ek kar doon aasmaan aur zameen….Kaho yaaron kya karoon kya nahin
Our amazing Bollywood movies are not just about the glitz and glamour, there are some which inspires us to live that fiction, crave for that high profile job we have been aiming for while some give us relationship goals.
Doesn’t matter whether you liked the movie or not, but some dialouges will always remain till eternity.
There are some which offer travel goals and inspires us to break the monotony of life and bring in some new adventures in life.
We bring you a list of Bollywood Dialogues from Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani To Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that inspires the traveler in you and make you travel right away!