From Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara these Bollywood Dialogues that give you major travel goals

We bring you a list of Bollywood Dialogues from Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani To Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that inspires the traveler in you and make you travel right away!

By Shweta Ghadashi
Udta hi phiroon in hawaon mein kahin….Ya main jhool jaoon in ghataon mein kahin…Ek kar doon aasmaan aur zameen….Kaho yaaron kya karoon kya nahin

Our amazing Bollywood movies are not just about the glitz and glamour, there are some which inspires us to live that fiction, crave for that high profile job we have been aiming for while some give us relationship goals.

Doesn’t matter whether you liked the movie or not, but some dialouges will always remain till eternity.

There are some which offer travel goals and inspires us to break the monotony of life and bring in some new adventures in life.

Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon ... bus rukna nahi chahta
“Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon … bus rukna nahi chahta” – Ranbir Kapoor (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
what happens in Corsica, stays in Corsica
“What happens in Corsica, stays in Corsica” – Deepika Padukone (Tamasha)
hum logon har saal ek naa ek baar goa zaroor aana chahiye dil chahta hai
Hum logon har saal ek naa ek baar goa zaroor aana chahiye” – Aamir Khan (Dil Chahta Hai)
Shaadi Ke Baad Naa Hum Pahado Mein Rahenge Mujhe Paahad Bahut Pasand Hain. Really!
“Shaadi Ke Baad Naa Hum Pahado Mein Rahenge Mujhe Paahad Bahut Pasand Hain. Really!” – Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jab We Met)
Pighle neelam sa behta hua yeh samaan, neeli neeli si khamoshiyan, na kahin hai zameen na kahin aasmaan ... sarsaraati huyi tehniyan pattiyan, keh rahi hai ki bas ek tum ho yahan ... sirf main hoon meri saansein hai aur meri dhadkane, aisi gehraiyan, aisi tanhaiyan, aur main sirf main ... apne hone pe mujhko yakeen aa gaya
“Pighle neelam sa behta hua yeh samaan, neeli neeli si khamoshiyan, na kahin hai zameen na kahin aasmaan … sarsaraati huyi tehniyan pattiyan, keh rahi hai ki bas ek tum ho yahan … sirf main hoon meri saansein hai aur meri dhadkane, aisi gehraiyan, aisi tanhaiyan, aur main sirf main … apne hone pe mujhko yakeen aa gaya” – Farhan Akhtar (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)

Jahan se tum mujhe laaye ho main wahan wapas nahin jana chahti. Par yeh rasta bohot acha hai, main chahti hoon ki yeh rasta kabhi khatam na ho
“Jahan se tum mujhe laaye ho main wahan wapas nahin jana chahti. Par yeh rasta bohot acha hai, main chahti hoon ki yeh rasta kabhi khatam na ho” – Alia Bhatt (Highway)
Mujhe Pahado mein jaana hai..phirse Himalaya dekhna hai. Bikes rides, Sunrise, Bonfire jalana hai
“Mujhe Pahado mein jaana hai..phirse Himalaya dekhna hai. Bikes rides, Sunrise, Bonfire jalana hai” (Rockstar)
Kabhi kabhi galat train bhi sahi jagah pohocha deti hai
“Kabhi kabhi galat train bhi sahi jagah pohocha deti hai” – Lunchbox
