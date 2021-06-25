5 times when Ananya Panday stunned in thigh-high slit outfit

Adv.

The actress’ silk sure knows the power of social media and being her real self on the gram makes everyone a fan of hers.

Ananya has always used social media to keep fans updated about her projects, daily shenanigans and lovely family images and a lot more.

The youth primarily look forward to her social media posts to keep in tune with what’s happening in the actress’ life. All of us have loved the goofy, cute, candid and glam glimpses of Ananya on social media but what makes them even better is the touch of reality, that resonates with her fans.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has an untitled film helmed by Shakun Batra and has Deepika Padukone and Siddhant as her co-stars, a Pan-India film alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

