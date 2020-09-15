Kangana Ranaut give us major Boss Lady vibes in stylish pantsuits

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut’s chic style makes her a fashion icon. The actress loves to experiment with her looks.

Be it her airport looks or red carpet ensembles, the actress never fails to impress us with her appearance.

Kangana Ranaut knows how to deliver a strong fashion look like no one else. The style chameleon is among the best-dressed celebrities in the nation today, stunning everyone with her remarkable sartorial looks.

Here’s a look at Kangana Ranaut made a statement in power pantsuits:

The actress was seen wearing a striped blue blazer look, which she teamed up with striped pants in a grey hue.

Kangana was seen wearing a pastel-pink suit, which she teamed up with a satin slip top.