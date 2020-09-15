Home Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut give us major Boss Lady vibes in stylish pantsuits

Kangana Ranaut's chic style makes her a fashion icon. The actress loves to experiment with her looks.

By Glamsham Editorial
Kangana Ranaut give us major Boss Lady vibes in stylish pantsuits
Kangana Ranaut give us major Boss Lady vibes in stylish pantsuits

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut’s chic style makes her a fashion icon. The actress loves to experiment with her looks.

Be it her airport looks or red carpet ensembles, the actress never fails to impress us with her appearance.

Kangana Ranaut knows how to deliver a strong fashion look like no one else. The style chameleon is among the best-dressed celebrities in the nation today, stunning everyone with her remarkable sartorial looks.

Advtg.

Here’s a look at Kangana Ranaut made a statement in power pantsuits:

The actress was seen wearing a striped blue blazer look, which she teamed up with striped pants in a grey hue. 

Kangana was seen wearing a pastel-pink suit, which she teamed up with a satin slip top.

Advtg.
Previous articleAnand Pandit: Theatre is a family outing, an experience
Next articleNaagin 5 spoiler alert: Sharad Malhotra aka ‘Cheel’ and Surbhi Chandna aka ‘Naagin’ to get married, VaNi fans excited

Related Articles

News

Kangana Ranaut: Industry offered 2-minute roles, item numbers after sleeping with hero

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday made shocking claims, saying all that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a...
Read more
News

Swara Bhasker slams Kangana Ranaut: Sickening, Shameful

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Swara Bhasker on Wednesday called out Kangana Ranaut for her caustic comments against veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan.
Read more
News

Kangana in Twitter battle with comedian Kunal Kamra

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut and Kunal Kamra locked horns on Twitter on Wednesday after the comedian took a dig at her...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks