Aahana Kumra happy to resume running

Actress Aahana Kumra took to social media on Wednesday, which is also Global Running Day, to talk about the greatest joy of her life, which is running in the sun.

Aahana spoke about resuming running after recovering from Covid-19 recently, along with a few photographs and videos on Instagram that show her running with her sister Shivani Kumra.

“If someone were to ask me What’s the greatest joy in my life? My answer would simply be Running in the (sun emoji)! It’s meditative, it’s joyful and it’s the funnest with my better half @shivanikumrafitness,” the actress wrote.

“Over the years we have discovered our rhythm and passion for running! With the pandemic hitting on our doorsteps and through my recovery with covid, I have slowly gone back to my greatest joy! Running is my one true love!! Happy Global Running Day to y’all!! Swipe right for my fav moments! #globalrunningday #Kumrasisters,” she added.

On the work front, Aahana will next be seen in the period drama “Shamshera”, Madhur Bhandarkar’s film “India Lockdown”, and the web series “Call My Agent”.