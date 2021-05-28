Aahana Kumra on ‘Friends: The Reunion’: Growing up I thought that’s how friends lived

Adv.

Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra took to social media on Friday to share her nostalgia associated with the popular sitcom “F.R.I.E.N.D.S”. Aahana shared photographs where she can be seen sitting with DVDs of the show, as well as a poster of the currently-streaming “Friends: The Reunion”.

“I remember my first trip to the US! All I wanted was to spot Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe in Central Perk having a cuppa in NYC!! I didn’t find them but I did find my first complete set of the friends series dvd!! They made coffee shops, living together, game nights, travelling with friends and many many more things cool for us!!” she wrote as caption.

Aahana in her post, revealed that in her growing up years, she believed friends actually live exactly how the characters in the show did!

“It was an emotional ride yesterday filled with trivia, laughter, confessions and all the nostalgia packed into one and a half hours of the #friendsreunion episode! Growing up I thought that’s how friends lived! They share their joys, their lives together!” she wrote.

“But life hits you and you realise that your life may not be as perfect as theirs but then hey! After a long day I could just sprawl on my couch and share their lives with me! It wasn’t just a tv show, it has been a emotion for an entire generation!! Glad to have lived the best years of my life with each one of them! Thank you for being my F.R.I.E.N.D.S,” she added.

Aahana’s Instagram post comes a day after “Friends: The Reunion” dropped globally.