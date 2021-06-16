Abhishek Bachchan preps for a long road trip with Aishwarya & Aaradhya

Adv.

Bollywood star and Chennaiyin FC co-owner Abhishek Bachchan expressed his desire to take wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya on a long road trip once the Covid situation gets better in the country.

In a candid chat with fans and bikers on a live chat show ‘Pitstop with Bad Road Buddies’, talking about his favourite road trip moments, the actor recollected memories of his exhilarating journeys and expressed an eagerness to hit the road along with his family whenever normalcy resumes. “We always love going on long drives and I hope to be able to do it once things improve. I would love to take my daughter and wife on a nice long road trip,” he said.

The Dhoom-fame actor, who has been breaking the stereotype on OTT platforms with some exceptional performances recently, further shared one of his most memorable trips that he made with his school buddies in Switzerland. “The most important thing about road trips is the company you are with and the road you are on. I was in boarding school in Switzerland. I remember all my classmates, on our 10th anniversary post-graduation, did a small road trip through Switzerland and that was a lovely experience. We drove across some of the most scenic roads.”

Abhishek Bachchan is amongst the several other celebrities who came forward and contributed in the country’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. He also took part in a virtual fundraiser that raised funds for Covid relief.