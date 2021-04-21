Adv.

Global sportswear brand adidas on Wednesday introduced a new global film series titled ‘Seeing Possibilities’ that is about rebellious optimism, rooted in the purpose from adidas in the power of sports to change lives.

Told in the documentary style, the 20-film series, including those of Ranveer Singh, Hima Das, Beyonce, Paul Pogba, Mo Salah and Siya Kolisi, offers a powerful narration brought to life through rare, home footage of some of authentic stories in sport and sport culture around the world, the company said in a statement.

The film series is the opening chapter of adidas’ brand attitude – Impossible Is Nothing. The episodic content series kicked off from April 19, with new stories dropping throughout spring into summer.

Adv.

“Seeing possibilities with optimism is key to achieving our purpose of changing lives through the power of sport. This attitude is what inspires us every day and is pushing us to build the future. ‘Seeing Possibilities’ is for everyone who wants to create a better tomorrow for all people,” said Brian Grevy Executive Board Member, Global Brands, adidas.

Hima Das saw the possibilities in being the first Indian athlete to win gold at the IAAF World U20 Championships which inspires others to see the possibilities of globally succeeding in sport wherever they come from.

“An icon and a trailblazer in athletics, her personal win was also a win for the community she was raised in, and for everyone in the small towns of the world that are seeing the possibilities to create magic moments on a global stage,” the company said.

Adv.

Bollywood superstar Ranveer saw the possibilities to cut through stereotypes and make it big, while defying cultural expectations, which inspires community of people to express themselves.

“Ranveer only sees open doors – and then blasts straight through them. A rank outsider, self-made in the entertainment business, Ranveer has carved his name in the history of Indian cinema over the span of a decade with his incredible era-defining performances,” said adidas.

Beyonce saw the possibilities of inviting all of us to find our voice. To use her platform as a stage to celebrate our differences with all people.

Adv.

With the brand’s purpose and attitude at its heart, adidas recently unveiled plans against its three strategic focuses to creating a better future for sport through sustainability, credibility and inclusivity.