Aditi Rao Hydari serves modern day elegance in all-black

Whether she is wearing Eliya The Label bodycon dress to a style awards gala in Mumbai or a Sabyasachi sheer embroidered dress to the Cannes Film Festival, Aditi Rao Hydari proves that black really is the new black. She even slipped into a W for Woman Insta saree dress with gold details for an Instagram post to usher in the festive season in India, making it amply clear that she is sticking to the black outfit programme for now. Here is a round up of her top all black outfits this year:

She is not the one to play safe. She wowed everyone with a vintage Raw Mango saree at an event for Amazon Prime Video.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Vintage Raw Mango saree

She slayed in a black bodycon dress from Eliya The Label to a style awards in the city.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a black bodycon dress from Eliya

She stunned in a sheer embroidered Sabyasachi dress at the Cannes Film Festival.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a sheer embroidered Sabyasachi dress

She was seen taking a tour of the charming stone streets at Cannes in a little black dress with the shortest hem she has ever worn.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a little black dress with short hem

She paid tribute to her idol Audrey Hepburn in an Alpana and Neeraj black gown for an editorial shoot in Mumbai.