Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets a surprise hug by fan at Cannes Film Festival

A video of Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging a fan at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival has taken over the internet.

A short video clip doing the rounds on social media shows the actress interacting with fans and media on the sidelines of the prestigious event.

The clip featuring Aishwarya shows that the actress is surrounded by fans.

When a fan from Morocco is heard asking the actor to visit the country. Aishwarya replies: “Thank you so much, you’re very kind.”

Suddenly, another fan is seen leaning in and giving Aishwarya a hug, to which another fan is heard saying, “So lucky.”

On the acting front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

She was last seen in ‘Fanney Khan’.