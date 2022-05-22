scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets a surprise hug by fan at Cannes Film Festival

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

A video of Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging a fan at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival has taken over the internet.

A short video clip doing the rounds on social media shows the actress interacting with fans and media on the sidelines of the prestigious event.

- Advertisement -

The clip featuring Aishwarya shows that the actress is surrounded by fans.

When a fan from Morocco is heard asking the actor to visit the country. Aishwarya replies: “Thank you so much, you’re very kind.”

- Advertisement -

Suddenly, another fan is seen leaning in and giving Aishwarya a hug, to which another fan is heard saying, “So lucky.”

On the acting front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

- Advertisement -

She was last seen in ‘Fanney Khan’.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIdina Menzel wants to star in the 'Wicked' movie
Next articleInfosys reappoints Salil Parekh as CEO and MD
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Shehnaaz Gill

Rubina Dilaik

Malavika Mohanan

Pragya Jaiswal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,660FansLike
52,178FollowersFollow
7,059FollowersFollow
59,993FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US