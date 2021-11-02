HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai shares a glimpse from her b’day featuring Abhishek, Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a sneak-peek from her 48th birthday, where she can be seen twinning with her daughter Aaradhya with matching floral tiaras.

By Glamsham Bureau
Aishwarya Rai shares a glimpse from her b'day featuring Abhishek, Aaradhya
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 48th Birthday
- Advertisement -

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a sneak-peek from her 48th birthday, where the actress can be seen twinning with her daughter Aaradhya with matching floral tiaras.

Aishwarya took to Instagram to share a picture from her birthday celebrations with her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.

- Advertisement -

“I Love you forever and beyond,” Aishwarya captioned her post, adding a handful of emojis.

She also shared a picture, where she was seen posing with her mother Vrinda Rai and Aaradhya.

- Advertisement -

“Love you eternally, thank you for your unconditional love and blessings,” she wrote.

On Saturday, Abhishek had shared a picture of Aishwarya posing by the poolside.

- Advertisement -

“Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being you. You complete us. We love you,” he wrote.

Aishwarya is all set to make her comeback after four years with Mani Ratnam’s ambitious historical fiction film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

She was last seen in 2018’s ‘Fanney Khan’.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAdele’s ’30’ tracklist revealed
Next articleRani Mukerji: Amazing to see talented newcomers come in industry
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,810FansLike
46,248FollowersFollow
6,405FollowersFollow
57,604FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US