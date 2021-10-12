Aishwarya shares picture of Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya from his 79th b’day

- Advertisement -

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a sneak-peek into megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday with a picture she shared on social media. Just like every year, Aishwarya posted a picture of her father-in-law who is seen posing with his granddaughter Aaradhya. The two are hugging each other and smiling at the camera.

For the caption, Aishwarya wrote: “Happy happy birthday dearest darling Dadajii-Pa. Love you forever and beyond.”

Aishwarya along with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya returned from their Paris-Dubai trip right in before Amitabh’s 79th birthday on Monday.

The cine icon took to his Instagram account to thank his fans and friends for their wishes.

He shared a picture of himself and wrote: “My gratitude for the love you give me .. I shall never be able to repay it .. nor shall I ever be able to fathom your affection…

“Your greetings today have been immense .. I cannot respond to all of them, but I do hold them close here and wish that you take this humble presence here on Instagram as my response ..”