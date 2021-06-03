Alaya F finds dieting hard when she has these around!

Adv.

Actress Alaya F. had a revelation for fans on Thursday. She admitted she finds it difficult to diet around vada pav and jalebis.

The svelte actress posted a throwback video clip on Instagram where she is seen asking her crew not to give her jalebis and vada pavs being served on set.

Moments later, she is caught sneakily tucking in on the delicacies.

“What can I say? It’s hard dieting around vada pav and jalebis #throwback to some fun behind the scenes moments on set,” she wrote as caption.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” last year. She was recently seen in the music video “Aaj sajeya”, directed by Punit Malhotra.