Alaya F: O Romeo, where is my suntan lotion?

Mumbai, March 7: Bollywood actress Alaya F has a quirky spin to Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare in her latest post on social media.
Alaya posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing on a balcony dressed in a lavender bralette paired with denims.
She captioned it: “O Romeo, where is my suntan lotion?”
Alaya is an avid user of social media. She keeps her fans entertained with stunning pictures and videos.
Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” earlier this year. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.
