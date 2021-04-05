BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Alaya F shares ‘golden hour’ pic from bathtub

Budding Bollywood star Alaya F has shared a photo-op in the bathtub

By Glamsham Bureau
Budding Bollywood star Alaya F has shared a photo-op in the bathtub, and has an amusing reason for getting clicked that way.

Alaya posted a string of pictures on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a bathtub dressed in a black vest and boy shorts.

“I saw golden hour light near the bathtub and I ran to it,” she wrote as the cap

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” last year. She is currently seen in the music video “Aaj sajeya”. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the song has lyrics and composition by Goldie Sohel who has sung the number, too.

