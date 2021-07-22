Alia Bhatt gives glimpse of her skincare routine

Adv.

Alia Bhatt gave a glimpse of her skincare routine on Instagram. She shared a teaser video clip of her routine. “But first, skincare. New YouTube video coming this Saturday!!,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

In the video clip Alia is seen wearing a T-shirt and is without makeup.

In the teaser video, she is seen carrying her skincare bag and some applying skincare products on her face. “Hi guys, welcome back to Alia B. Let me introduce you to my best friend. I am gonna put this. One of my favourite products,” she says in the video.

Alia is an avid social media user. She runs a vlog on You Tube on her name where she shares insights about her lifestyle.

Recently, Alia turned producer with her film “Darlings”, where she is acting opposite Shefali Shah.

Her upcoming projects are “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, “RRR”and “Brahmastra”.