Alia Bhatt looks stunning in powder blue outfit

Alia Bhatt shared a picture on her Instagram handle and fans can’t stop praising her.

Alia recently attended a lavish party with Ranbir Kapoor, which was hosted at businessman Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai residence Antilia to celebrate the engagement of his younger son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.

On Friday, she shared close-up pictures of her look from the event. In this photo, she looks so beautiful.

Alia wore a mint green blazer kurta with a sharara. She paired it with her signature glowy makeup. She left her hair untied and finished off with her wedding ring and earrings as her only accessories.