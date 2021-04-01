Ananya Panday needs ‘some space’

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday says she is in need of some space, in a quirky new post on social media. Ananya posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen wearing a face shield. Giving the caption a funny spin, she wrote: “Need some space.”

The budding Bollywood star has her plate full with big upcoming projects.

She will be seen in the film “Liger” opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannnadh. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is scheduled to release on September 9.

Ananya also stars in Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.