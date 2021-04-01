BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday needs ‘some space’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday says she is in need of some space, in a quirky new post

By Glamsham Bureau
Ananya Panday needs 'some space'
Ananya Panday needs 'some space'
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday says she is in need of some space, in a quirky new post on social media. Ananya posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen wearing a face shield. Giving the caption a funny spin, she wrote: “Need some space.”

The budding Bollywood star has her plate full with big upcoming projects.

She will be seen in the film “Liger” opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannnadh. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is scheduled to release on September 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ananya also stars in Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKi And Ka turns 5, Kareena and Arjun want a sequel
Next articleThrowback Thursday: Mallika Sherawat sizzles in bikini
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

advtg

LATEST UPDATES

advtg

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates