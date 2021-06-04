Liger girl, Ananya Panday asks us ‘to be kind’

Adv.

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved youth icons today, not just because of her impeccable style and acting skills but also for her motivating messages the actress shares in a fun way from time to time. In her latest post, Ananya spreads the word of kindness.

Ananya Panday shared two mirror selfies captioned with the message on her phone as she wrote, “it’s never a bad idea to be kind (especially to yourself) 👻💕”

In the pictures, the ‘Khaali Peeli’ actress has a face pack on and is wearing a loose grey tshirt and an adorable leopard print headband with her hair let open.

Ananya uses her social media not only to treat her fans with super adorable and searing hot images, but also spread awareness against social media bullying through her own digital social responsibility campaign, So Positive.

The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ star is also the youngest star of her generation to have a Pan-India film, ‘Liger’ in her lineup, that too opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.