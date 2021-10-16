Now Ananya Panday plays muse to designers

- Advertisement -

Actress Ananya Panday recently played muse to bridal couturiers & designers, Rimple & Harpreet Narula (RAH by Rimple & Harpreet Narula) for the bridal issue of a leading lifestyle publication. The young actress looked stunning in the ensembles of Rimple & Harpreet Narula and flaunted five looks from their latest bridal collection.

Ananya Panday in RAH by Rimple & Harpreet

This new collection has been created keeping Ananya in mind. The looks have a sense of nostalgia and are inspired by Rimple & Harpreet’s travels as well as their love for cinema and vintage textiles. There are many layers to them; various textures and techniques come together in every ensemble with leftover prints and vintage brocades as patches to layer the embroideries over.

Ananya Panday in RAH by Rimple & Harpreet

Starting with red, Ananya looked gorgeous in a double-layered red, silk lehenga from Rimple & Harpreet. She wore a skirt featuring towering zardozi peacocks and floral vines derived from an archival palampore chintz fragment, layered over a collage of vintage brocade patches. It was paired with an illusion tie-up embroidered choli completed traditional necklace set.

Ananya Panday in RAH by Rimple & Harpreet

For the second look, Ananya wore a tulle skirt with sucha gota texture derived from sacred geometry. It was paired with a dabka encrusted bustier and gilet derived from an archival jacket. This was followed by a tulle and silk lehenga ensemble paired with an illusion tie-up choli and a sheer dupatta. The lehenga featured floral artworks derived from vintage chintz textiles, rendered with crewel embroidery, sequins, and pearls, from RAH by Rimple & Harpreet.

Ananya Panday in RAH by Rimple & Harpreet

The young actress looked ethereal in a tulle and silk lehenga, with floral motifs and ground artwork derived from vintage samples of Victorian laces and convent-style, petit-point embroidery. It was paired with an embroidered blouse with dramatic, tiered tulle sleeves. The last look had a skirt & choli. In this, Ananya’s skirt had floral bouquets that gleaned from vintage chintz textile fragments, crafted with crewel embroidery, sequins, pearls, and crystals. Her outfit was paired with embroidered choli.

Ananya Panday in RAH by Rimple & Harpreet

Sharing her experience shooting with designer Rimple & Harpreet Narula, actress Ananya Panday said, “It was such a magical experience for me. They have the most exquisite pieces—a blend of rich Indian textures and designs with modern experimental colours and structures.”

Ananya Panday in RAH by Rimple & Harpreet

“Ananya is an exceptionally beautiful girl and an extremely talented actor. As a muse, there are innumerable facets to explore with her. She has an innate sense of innocence and vulnerability, wherein one can see many layers of emotions. There are moments with her that one is completely enraptured by her soulful gaze. When she is in front of the camera, Ananya has the ability to effortlessly transform herself from a young ingénue into a sultry temptress with just a flick of her eyes. It is very rare to find such a talented beauty at such a young age. Coupled with her inherent professionalism, it was a pleasure to work with her on this concept shoot and we look forward to more collaborations with her,” said Rimple Narula of Rimple & Harpreet.

Ananya Panday in RAH by Rimple & Harpreet