Veteran actor Anupam Kher gave a wonky new meaning to the term ‘headlines’, with his latest post on Wednesday.

“Today’s Headlines!” he wrote as caption, with a picture he posted on Instagram of his of his forehead and the lines on it. Fans were naturally amused.

On April 15, Kher had shared that his actress-politician wife Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells. She is currently undergoing treatment.

On the professional front, the actor has started working on his next project titled “Moh Maya” in Bhopal. He had recently shared pictures of the mahurat.