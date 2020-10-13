Anushka Sharma on the cover of Filmfare

Advtg.

Filmfare salutes Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other leading ladies of B-town in a cover story with a whole lot of pizzazz this October.

Being the one-stop destination for all things Bollywood for six decades and counting, Filmfare has always celebrated cinematic excellence and shone its spotlight on talented actors of tinsel town.

In their exclusive October issue, the brand traces the awe-inspiring evolution of the Hindi film heroine and lists some of the most graceful and empowering actresses of Bollywood who continue to break the glass ceiling with their stellar repertoire of work thereby becoming creative forces to reckon with.

Offering a fascinating insight into what makes these wonder women a role model for each one of us, the issue features a power-packed line-up in the form of Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut.

Leaving no stone unturned towards showcasing these awe-inspiring all-rounders, the cover story sees each actor’s journey, achievements, philanthropic contributions and their legacy highlighted along with their most glamorous photos.

Winners in their own right, the cover story will make for a fascinating read as it delves into the aura that these global icons have created by being much more than actresses.

They’re charitable, bold, beautiful and very different from the stars that previous generations have grown up to cherish. By choosing to lead rather than follow, these lovely ladies have led the way for each one of us to chase our dreams and pursue excellence.

Catch the latest issue of Filmfare to know the graceful & inspiring journey of all these girl bosses of Bollywood.