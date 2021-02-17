ADVERTISEMENT
The story behind Aparshakti Khurana’s blue suit

Actor Aparshakti Khurana may travel the world and it seems he prefers his trousseau to travel, too!

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 17: Actor Aparshakti Khurana may travel the world and it seems he prefers his trousseau to travel, too! He recently wore a blue velvet suit at an event, which had to be flown from London to Mumbai.

The actor recently hosted a beauty event in Mumbai and looked dapper in the blue velvet suit. Apparently, the suit was transported via four flights from London to Mumbai, to reach the actor in time.

Aparshakti acknowledges that the wardrobe was very important for him.

“I think blue is the new black. This look was really special as a big fat event was happening almost after a year. Kudos to my stylist Jay Samuel who made sure that it reaches India in time. He honestly worked really hard on this look,” Aparshakti said.

The actor completed the look with a pair of blue giuseppe zanotti moccasins.

