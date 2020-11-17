Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani loves to show off her perfect body in her shorts!

Advtg.

The Italian model and actor, Giorgia Andriani, is undoubtedly a firecracker with a Greek goddess’s body, and she doesn’t shy away from flaunting it.

With a strong line-up waiting to welcome her in the B-town fraternity, Andriani leaves no leaf unturned when it comes to sharing with her fans, being very active from her social media handles and currently she feels “All-Shorts!” by the looks of it.

In the picture, Andriani looks all grey and gorgeous, with her perfectly toned legs on the show in the grey crop top and zip shorts paired with minimal gold loop earrings and grey-while nail lacquer. Aren’t we envious of how this star perfectly blends comfort with sexy?

Here we see the Italian beauty in a hot soccer-style bodycon red striped tee-shirt and white booty shorts, revealing a bow tattoo on her thigh, perfect for the gift that she is! She leaves her long luscious hair flow till the small of her back, and we are smitten at the ease of this sport click.

In an athletic look, Giorgia shared an Image of her in a brick brown sports bra and a pair of emerald green satin shorts, casually posing on her balcony, showing off her stunning worked out figure.

The model turns to glam when she posed with her puppy, Hugo in a blue printed bomber jacket and the same emerald green shorts. She accessorized the look with a pastel yellow printed bandana and dewy, light makeup.

On the work front, Andriani is all set up with her projects lined up, with the most recent being her debut movie “Shridevi’s Bungalow” and sources suggest, will also be a part of “Welcome to Bajrangpur” alongside Shreyas Talpade.