Advtg.
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani loves to show off her perfect body in her shorts!

Giorgia Andriani, is undoubtedly a firecracker with a Greek goddess’s body, and she doesn’t shy away from flaunting it

By Glamsham Editorial
Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani loves to show off her perfect body in her shorts!
Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani loves to show off her perfect body in her shorts!
Advtg.

The Italian model and actor,  Giorgia Andriani, is undoubtedly a firecracker with a Greek goddess’s body, and she doesn’t shy away from flaunting it.

With a strong line-up waiting to welcome her in the B-town fraternity, Andriani leaves no leaf unturned when it comes to sharing with her fans, being very active from her social media handles and currently she feels “All-Shorts!” by the looks of it.

In the picture, Andriani looks all grey and gorgeous, with her perfectly toned legs on the show in the grey crop top and zip shorts paired with minimal gold loop earrings and grey-while nail lacquer. Aren’t we envious of how this star perfectly blends comfort with sexy?

Here we see the Italian beauty in a hot soccer-style bodycon red striped tee-shirt and white booty shorts, revealing a bow tattoo on her thigh, perfect for the gift that she is! She leaves her long luscious hair flow till the small of her back, and we are smitten at the ease of this sport click.

Advtg.

In an athletic look, Giorgia shared an Image of her in a brick brown sports bra and a pair of emerald green satin shorts, casually posing on her balcony, showing off her stunning worked out figure.

The model turns to glam when she posed with her puppy, Hugo in a blue printed bomber jacket and the same emerald green shorts. She accessorized the look with a pastel yellow printed bandana and dewy, light makeup.

On the work front, Andriani is all set up with her projects lined up, with the most recent being her debut movie “Shridevi’s Bungalow” and sources suggest, will also be a part of “Welcome to Bajrangpur” alongside Shreyas Talpade.

Advtg.
Previous articleRashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna attend birthday bash of designer Manali Jagtap
Next articleAnupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa warns Vanraj for raising his hand on her

Related Articles

Dialogues

12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 12 years of Fashion, we have inspirational dialogues starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. Check out Fashion dialogues below:
Read more
News

Arbaaz Khan files for defamation against several social media users

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has filed a defamation case against several social media users who alleged his involvement in the death of actor...
Read more
News

Dabangg turns 10: Sonakshi, Arbaaz Khan thank fans

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Salman Khan blockbuster Dabangg turned 10 on Thursday and lead actress Sonakshi Sinha, who made her Bollywood debut with the film,...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani loves to show off her perfect body in her shorts! 1

Shehnaaz Gill talks of perfection in new post on social media

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill opens up about perfection in her latest post on social media.In...
Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani loves to show off her perfect body in her shorts! 2

Aishwarya shares pics from daughter Aaradhya's birthday

Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani loves to show off her perfect body in her shorts! 3

Kareena-Saif's family time in the Dharamshala hills

Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani loves to show off her perfect body in her shorts! 2

Sunny Leone glad to spend time with family

Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani loves to show off her perfect body in her shorts! 5

Aparshakti Khurana happy to work on birthday

Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani loves to show off her perfect body in her shorts! 2

Rebel Wilson used to eat '3,000 calories' before weight loss journey

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks