Arjun Kapoor attends ‘two bootcamps’ in 3 months

- Advertisement -

Arjun Kapoor attended two bootcamps in the last three months for his physical transformation in Alibaug. The actor says he has no shame in admitting that given his condition, he has to work twice as hard than others.

“I’m in a good space right now trying to push my body as much as possible so that I can be the best version of myself. I’m a work in progress and I will always be one.

- Advertisement -

“It is what makes my resolution even stronger and I’m currently thriving in this feeling.

Arjun has shared a video detailing his day at the bootcamp in Alibaug and also talked about his diet.

- Advertisement -

“In the last three months, I have managed to do two bootcamps with my trainer Drew Neal. He has taken me out of the city and we have spent over two weeks, per bootcamp, trying to achieve the best results. I’m only thankful to Drew for believing in me and for motivating me to reach higher,” Arjun said.

He added: “I have also been sticking to the discipline of eating the same food for a long duration and created consistency. I will continue to work harder towards making myself better and fitter in the days to come.”

- Advertisement -

“I have no shame in admitting that given my condition, I have to work twice as hard than others,” Arjun said.

The actor will be next seen in “Ek Villain 2” and “Kuttey”.