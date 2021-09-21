Arjun Kapoor: My fitness journey has changed the way people look at me

- Advertisement -

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has battled obesity and gone through a physical transformation, says his fitness journey has changed the way people look at him and that the film offers coming to him have also changed.

Arjun said: “People have been kind enough to notice my transformation. My fitness journey has not only changed the way I look at food, nutrition and fitness but it has also changed the way people look at me. The opportunities and offers coming to me have also changed.”

- Advertisement -

Arjun will have some exciting new announcements as he ventures into the food and fitness space.

The actor added: “I have definitely initiated multiple conversations to explore myself in the food and nutrition space and I’m excited for some of the things that will materialise soon. I will be in a position to share more concrete details in the days to come.

- Advertisement -

Arjun, who currently awaits the release of his next ‘Ek Villain 2’, says he wants to be a part of ventures that are “aiming to revolutionise the fitness space.”