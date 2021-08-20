HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Arjun Kapoor: I am enjoying my journey forward

Arjun Kapoor considers his fitness journey to be a work in progress and says he is thoroughly enjoying his journey forward.

By Glamsham Bureau
Arjun Kapoor: I am enjoying my journey forward
Arjun Kapoor takes help from Drew Neal | pic courtesy: instagram
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took everyone by surprise with his impressive physical transformation. He considers his fitness journey to be a work in progress and says he is thoroughly enjoying his journey forward.

Arjun said: “I have to tailor-make my diet and constantly customise it because of my constant health journey forward. So, yes, along with the intense workout sessions that I have been doing with Drew Neal, I have changed my meal pattern completely.”

Arjun feels healthy food should also be tasty for someone like him to stay motivated. The actor says he is a work in progress with every meal and every workout session.

“Staying healthy is a combination of several factors – training, diet, state of mind, and the desire to take one day at a time. These things, in combination, helps anyone stay on the road to better fitness,” said the 36-year-old.

He added: “I’m just happy that I have found my groove and am thoroughly enjoying my journey forward. I, like every other person, is a work in progress and I’m at it, every single day, every single meal.”

