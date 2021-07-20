Why Arjun Kapoor starved during a Chelsea match in London?

Adv.

When it comes to impressing fans and girls, we can’t think of anyone but our ‘Most Wanted Munda’ aka Arjun Kapoor. He has been a part of many bollywood films, and has never failed to experiment with his roles and characters. His versatility quotient is all set to surprise fans as this Ki & Ka actor will be seen cooking alongside none other than celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar on the season 3 of Gobble’s You Got Chef’d.

Arjun Kapoor, who is seen making ‘Shepherd’s pie’ along with Chef Brar in You Got Chef’d Season 3 has a funny connection to the dish from his past.

During one of his film shoots in London, Arjun was invited by Abhishek Bachchan to watch a Chelsea Match at a stadium with him. The stadium had strict rules where one was not allowed to wear a jersey in the box so Arjun covered his jersey by wearing a jacket over it and held on it throughout the match due to which he could not eat.

He starved throughout the match and ended up eating the same ‘Shepherd’s pie’ with Abhishek Bachchan at a plush restaurant post the match. The pie was delicious and became Arjun’s top favourite delicacy. This whole incident not only made Arjun but even Chef Brar laugh wholeheartedly.

Arjun shares, “Food has always brought immense joy to me and everyone in my family. I have been fortunate enough to have been surrounded by the most lovely women who have not only instilled values but also fed me with the most lip smacking food. Today, Gobble’s You Got Chef’d Season 3 has given me an opportunity to be on the other side of the table by helping unleash the inner chef in me. It has been an absolutely fun ride sharing screen space with Chef Ranveer Brar on You Got Chef’d, I cannot wait for the viewers to watch the episode.”

Since the episode revolves around food flavours from London, the duo will be seen baking the famous Shepherd’s Pie. The episode will see Arjun Kapoor highlight Football and food as his weaknesses, he also shares some funny yet memorable experiences he had while on his trip to London.