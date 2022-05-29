scorecardresearch
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul enjoy Saturday dinner date with Akansha Ranjan

By Glamsham Bureau
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul enjoy Saturday dinner date with Akansha Ranjan
K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty _ pic courtesy instagram
Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul spent their Saturday evening with the actress’s close friend and actress Akansha Ranjan.

Akansha, who has worked in the series ‘Guilty’, took to her Instagram stories to post two separate photos of Athiya and Rahul.

In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing an off-shoulder dress and captioned it: “love of my life.”

She also shared Rahul’s photo and wrote, “love of my life x2.”

Athiya and Rahul’s wedding rumours have been doing the rounds, however there is no confirmation yet.

The two have been in a relationship for almost three years. They have been spotted in movie screenings, parties and posts pictures of each other on social media.

