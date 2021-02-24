ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Ayushmann Khurrana: I miss my long hair

Now that he has had a trim, Ayushmann Khurrana is missing his long hair that he wore for his role in the upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 24: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wore his hair long for his role in the upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Now that he has had a trim, he is missing his long hair.

Ayushmann posted a picture on Instagram flaunting muscles in a shirtless picture. He has short hair in the image. 

“I miss my long hair. I miss tying that rubber band when I’m bare. I miss my long hours of sleep. I miss my long walks at the lake of my hometown’s creek. I miss listening to the playlist which takes me to the times of mirth. But to look ahead is the only mendacious rule of the earth,” he wrote as caption. 

Ayushmann is currently shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s Anek. The film is slated to release September 17.

Before that, Ayushmann returns to the screens with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on July 9. The romantic drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor co-stars Vaani Kapoor. The film casts Ayushmann as a crossfit athlete while Vaani plays his love interest. The shooting schedule of the film was wrapped within 48 days in Chandigarh.

News

Anubhav Sinha’s Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Anek’ to release on Sep 17

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ayushmann Khurrana's film Anek will release on September 17. The film marks his return with director Anubhav Sinha after the 2019 release, Article 15.
Read more
News

Bollywood’s mega roster for year ahead looks good enough to woo fans

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood has made several mega announcements over the past days, outlining ambitious plans to release some of this years most important projects in theatres
Read more
News

Ayushmann Khurrana: Taboo topics addressed through cinema

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ayushmann Khurrana says it takes time and effort to normalize topics that are prone to be hushed up by society.
Read more
