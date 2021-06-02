Adv.
This is Ayushmann Khurrana’s pandemic Survivors Kit

By Glamsham Editorial
Ayushmann Khurrana - Trying to read between the lines | pic courtesy: instagram
Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is definitely the most relatable celebrity from Bollywood. And his pandemic survivor kit is a proper proof of this! Ayushmann posted a video giving a glimpse of the things that has helped him live through the coronavirus pandemic. He captioned the video, “Survivor’s Kit. My essentials.”

His ‘Survivor Kit Essentials’ contains a face mask, sanitizer, one pair of sneakers, joggers, his favourite T-shirt, a book he is currently reading – The Buddha in Daily Life, his guitar, a coffee mug, his notepad where he scribbles his thoughts, a script and a marker that he uses while reading his script and a pouch!

Looking at Ayushmann’s pandemic kit, we can imagine that he has immersed himself into what he loves the most – choosing the best scripts, reading books that elevate his state of mind and, of course, music.

