Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Ayushmann Khurrana, the hunk’s poet mode on

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana balances brain and brawn in a new selfie

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana balances brain and brawn in a new Instagram selfie he posted on Wednesday. While he strikes a shirtless pose on the social media handle, showing off a chiseled frame, he topped the impact with some original Urdu poetry.

“अगर तुम्हे मेरे फितूर और फहेम* के दरमियां एक को चुनना पड़े, तो तुम फितूर को चुनना, क्योंकि फहेम तो वैसे भी तुमसे दूर रहने को कहता है. – आयुष्मान * समझदारी”, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote as caption with his hunky snapshot.

The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”. The love story is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and co-stars Vaani Kapoor, and was shot in Chandigarh over just 48 days amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann recently announced his next film, a campus comedy drama titled Doctor G. The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.  –ians/dc/vnc

