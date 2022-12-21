Ayushmann Khurrana wants to be pampered by his mother!

Ayushmann Khurrana is an absolute Punjabi munda and he thoroughly loves indulging in food at all times. The talented actor-singer enjoys homemade food and Indian sweets made by his mother.

Ayushmann shoots for 3-4 films a year because of which, he constantly has a regimented diet plan to follow. However, the talented actor makes it a point to go back to his hometown every Diwali and year-end holiday, and during this time, he indulges in everything his mother makes for him. She spoils him with all his favourite dishes and sweets and Ayushmann thoroughly enjoys this.

Ayushmann will be leaving for Chandigarh after finishing his brand and film commitments this year and will ring in the New Year with his family.

Talking about the same Ayushmann shares, “I feel it is important to spend quality time with your family. One must always remember where one’s roots are and for me it’s Chandigarh. My parents and this beautiful city have shaped me into the person that I have become today. Despite being in Mumbai, I always feel a massive gravitational pull for my home. I usually have an erratic schedule because of shoots, promotions, brand deliverables etc and so, I make it a point to go back to my family in Chandigarh whenever possible, especially during the holidays. It is nostalgic and rejuvenating.”

He further adds, “My mom and my mother-in-law spoils me with my favourite dishes, and I thoroughly enjoy it. It is tough for me to decide what I want to eat each day. Right from rajma – chawal to Sarson ka saag makki ki roti to pinni to Gajjar ka halwa – I like to eat all the delicacies that they make because they are simply divine. This holiday season I’m looking to get pampered in Chandigarh.”