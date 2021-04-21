Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Ayushmann Khurrana shares throwback pic on daughter’s birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a throwback picture of his daughter Varushka from their last trip to Bahamas

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday posted a throwback picture of his daughter Varushka from their last trip to Bahamas, on the occasion of her birthday.

“Happy birthday little one. The most diligent one in the family. A voracious reader and a disciplined learner. How have you become like that? That too so early in life. You need to chill ok. Always be true to this pic. This was our last international trip. Jan 2020. Nassau. Bahamas,” Ayushmann wrote with the picture, where little Varushka is seen Varushka posing in a monokini.

Ayushmann married his childhood sweetheart, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

Adv.
Previous articleAnupam Kher shares ‘today’s headlines’… must see
Next articleMarshall Sehgal, Afsana Khan’s new track ‘Jhumka’ released
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates