Kareena Kapoor shares 6 month old Baby Jeh pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared Jeh's pic cradled in her arms in the Maldives, the serene blue sea overlooking them as he turned six months old

By Glamsham Bureau
Kareena Kapoor with 6 month old Baby Jeh | pic courtesy: instagram
His alleged name was the target of trolling on Twitter some days back, but when Baby Jeh’s proud mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared his picture cradled in her arms in the Maldives, the serene blue sea overlooking them as he turned six months old, they elicited more than one million likes in a matter of minutes.

Greeting mother and child on Instagram with multiple emojis and showering their love were the Bollywood glitterati, from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to Manish Malhotra and Amrita Arora. In her caption, Kareen writes: “Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life.”

Kareena, whose “Pregnancy Bible” is just out, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their first son, Taimur, were holidaying along with Jeh in the Maldives. They were reported to have returned to Mumbai on Sunday.

