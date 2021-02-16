ADVERTISEMENT
Ballerina Jacqueline Fernandez sets Instagram afire

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez took her hotness quotient notches higher with pictures she posted on Tuesday dressed as a ballerina.

By Glamsham Editorial
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez (photo credit: instagram)
The posted two pictures in a ballerina avatar, looking fit as ever. For caption, she left emojis of a lion, a tiger, a rainbow and a heart.

Her post has garnered over 12 lakh likes. Fans have been gushing in the comment section, over how they cannot get enough of her graceful and sensuous look.

The actress recently launched her fitness series to encourage fans to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Her 20-minute workout videos are a way to motivate fans to be able to workout wherever they are.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Bachchan Panday and Cirkus.  –ians/ym/vnc

