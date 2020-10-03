Home Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

‘Bellbottom’ duo Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor stylishly arrive back in Mumbai!!

By Pooja Tiwari
The cast and crew of Pooja Entertainment’s retro themed, espionage thriller ‘Bellbottom’ are back in Mumbai after wrapping up a memorable schedule.

Akshay and Vaani paid a tribute to the nostalgia seeped film by stepping into Mumbai airport in their retro look.

Vaani looked gorgeous in her pair of Bell-bottoms. Both were styled to celebrate not just the film but the era the story is set in.

‘Bellbottom’ was also the first film to go on floors post the lockdown. It also became the first film in the world to start and finish shooting during the pandemic.

