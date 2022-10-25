scorecardresearch
Bhumi Pednekar gets trolled for her dressing sense; netizens compare her with Urfi

By Glamsham Bureau
Bollywood celebs are often seen being trolled for their look or dressing styles and now Bhumi Pednekar has come to the radar of trollers. Well, the actress was recently spotted during a Diwali party, and no doubt she looked sober and elegant in her white dress, but there are many who criticised her for her dress and in fact compared her with Urfi Javed.

The 33-year-old actress is known for her powerful acting in movies such as ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and many of her projects are yet to be released like ‘Bheed’ starring Rajkummar Rao among others.

At a recent Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party, when netizens spotted her walking inside in a white coloured dress, many said she never looks good, or commented on her choice and said that she looks ‘vulgar’. Moreover, few straightforwardly called the dress inspired by Urfi.

One fan wrote: “With all the designers who they have access to, this is what she picks.”

“Another commented: “Name for Diwali festive vulgarity at peak.”

Few went on to the extent to say that her outfit is hilarious and mentioned: “Cartoon network outfit where’s the dislike button.”

Another one said she is inspired by Urfi’s dressing style and wrote: “Urfi influence.”

While the netizens have left no words to criticise her dressing sense, Bhumi has made her mark with her acting skills and it is up to her comfort level as to what she wants to wear.

